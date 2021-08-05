Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 40,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $740.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

