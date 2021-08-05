Tornado (TCORE) Price Reaches $67.67 on Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Tornado has a market cap of $406,020.34 and $388,621.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.67 or 0.00171724 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00142709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,484.95 or 1.00246814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00847925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

