Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $975.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $993.00 million and the lowest is $958.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

