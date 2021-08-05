CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading Down 7.4%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 220,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 895,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties.

