Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Trading Up 5.9%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70.

About Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.