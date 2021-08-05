DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.40 EPS.

NYSE:DVA traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.78. 2,133,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,163. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock worth $916,220 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

