Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report sales of $31.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.29 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $125.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $126.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.90 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $130.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,476. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

