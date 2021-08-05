Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce sales of $50.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the lowest is $45.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $85.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $191.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 297,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

