Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.710-$2.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.90 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.59. 268,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.64. Repligen has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $253.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

