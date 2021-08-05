Covalent (CQT) Trading 64.5% Higher Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $27.37 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00100217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.10 or 1.00259629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.75 or 0.00843585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

