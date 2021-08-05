Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $612.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.21 or 0.00905607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00095271 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.