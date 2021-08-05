Blank Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $291,529.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00100217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.10 or 1.00259629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.75 or 0.00843585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

