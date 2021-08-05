Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BNFT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 886,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,615. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Several research firms have commented on BNFT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

