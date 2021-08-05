Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.69 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CAR stock traded down $14.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,570. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

