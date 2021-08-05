Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $14.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,570. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

