Equal Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,138.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Equal has traded up 111.4% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $940,934.93 and approximately $69,138.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00909026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00095442 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.