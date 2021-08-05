Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 948,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $581.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

