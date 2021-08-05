SmartMesh One Day Trading Volume Reaches $845,241.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $845,241.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

