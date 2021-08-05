ForTube Price Tops $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $21.26 million and $8.97 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00909026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00095442 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

