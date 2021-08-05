Masari (MSR) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Masari has a total market cap of $524,063.62 and approximately $268.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.63 or 0.06878073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.32 or 0.01373079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00357245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00129900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.23 or 0.00623428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00353268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00298493 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

