NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post sales of $120.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.73 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $475.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 134,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,393. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

