LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $32.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.34 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $129.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $133.55 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $139.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 490,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

