Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 18.8%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) dropped 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 4,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41.

Lundin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.