MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce sales of $127.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.90 million and the highest is $129.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $511.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.67.

MSTR stock traded up $45.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.93. 990,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $122.15 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.82. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

