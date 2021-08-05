Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Down 1%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €53.52 ($62.96) and last traded at €55.30 ($65.06). 309,633 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.86 ($65.72).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.37.

Fraport Company Profile (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.