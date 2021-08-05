Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.25 and last traded at $156.25. 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.10.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.28.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

