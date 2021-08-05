Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 0.4%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

