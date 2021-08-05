$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.35. The company had a trading volume of 257,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.65. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $336.91 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.