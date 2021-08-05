$48.53 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce $48.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $191.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $306.36 million, with estimates ranging from $204.34 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $6,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

CHPT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,491. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

