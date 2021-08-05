OriginTrail (TRAC) One Day Volume Tops $2.01 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $108.97 million and $2.01 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00060692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.51 or 0.00900111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095336 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,960,474 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

