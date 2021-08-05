American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.47. 405,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,957. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

