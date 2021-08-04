ChatCoin Trading 35.2% Higher This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $125,776.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,374.37 or 0.99971757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00070521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000848 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011658 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

