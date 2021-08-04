Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

NDLS traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $574.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.