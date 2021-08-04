Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a PE ratio of -167.21 and a beta of 3.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

