Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Announces Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 10,191,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,521. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

