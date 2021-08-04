Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNSA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

