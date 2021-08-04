Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post sales of $10.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 billion and the lowest is $9.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $54.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.86. 1,451,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

