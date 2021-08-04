Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $355.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.66 million to $365.67 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Shares of ESS traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.99. The company had a trading volume of 351,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.43. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,356 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

