Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.18 Million

Brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $61.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.75 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TriState Capital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 59,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

