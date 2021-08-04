Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

PVAC traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 889,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,293. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $560.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVAC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

