Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,115. The company has a market cap of $658.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

