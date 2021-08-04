Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 445,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

