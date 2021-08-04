Levolution Reaches Market Cap of $9.85 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $191,065.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

About Levolution

Levolution is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,650,230 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.