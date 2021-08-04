Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post sales of $427.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.80 million. PTC posted sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.30. 792,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,427. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

