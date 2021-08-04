Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NanoString Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,014 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,651% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NSTG traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

