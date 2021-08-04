Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,179% compared to the average daily volume of 598 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 138.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 32,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

