QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 878,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,834. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

