HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $1,376.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,521.10 or 1.00016603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00032464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000842 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011624 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,913,590 coins and its circulating supply is 262,778,440 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

