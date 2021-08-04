SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.32-10.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.14.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.23. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

