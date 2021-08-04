KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

NYSE KAR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 4,402,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

